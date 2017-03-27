Newsvine

utahcriminallawyer

utahcriminallawyer does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About SALT LAKE CITY CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY AND FORMER UTAH JUDGE PRO TEMPORE CATHERINE CLEVELAND Articles: 0 Seeds: 35 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2017

Juvenile Assault Defense Attorney in Salt Lake City Defends Teens

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by utahcriminallawyer View Original Article: utahcriminallawyer.com
Seeded on Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:49 PM
Discuss:

Everyone makes mistakes, but a future should not be ruined because of that mistake. If you live in Salt Lake City and your teen has a run-in with the law, you need a law firm with a respected name and superb track record for success.

Catherine Cleveland and the Cleveland Law Firm have an impeccable record when it comes to handling juvenile assault cases. They are some of the best juvenile assault defense attorneys in Salt Lake City. The legal professionals at The Cleveland Law Firm has what it takes to put your teen in a position to get a second chance for a juvenile mistake. Contact the Cleveland Law Firm today for a consultation and let them help you and your teen turn a new leaf.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor