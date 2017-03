Kratom is currently legal in Utah and so in Salt Lake City. Kratom is an herbal substance that has powerful and mind altering properties and also should only be used by responsible adults in a safe environment.

But when the teen caught with this type of drug Kratom, there could be serious repercussions. When that happens, you need a serious juvenile drug defense attorney in Salt Lake City. Cleveland Law Firm has years of experience handling juvenile drug cases in Salt Lake.