Crimes Attorney Salt Lake City

For more than 15 years, I have successfully represented countless people accused of crimes. As a Salt Lake City criminal defense attorney, I understand the challenges of those who have been charged with a crime. Simply getting charged with a crime can cost a person their job or their ability to purchase a home. It can almost seem like the whole world is against you. Having the right legal professional on your side can make a tremendous difference.

Feel free to discuss on your charge and for better consultation contact our Salt Lake City Juvenile Defense Attorney on: 877-753-1247, toll free at 877-753-1247 or contact my Salt Lake City criminal defense law firm online to discuss your criminal charge today.