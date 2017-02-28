Juvenile Crime Court Salt Lake City

Juvenile courts in Utah have jurisdiction of all minors under the age of 18 who have committed a crime. Juvenile courts are very different from adult courts. In fact, juvenile court in Utah is based on a civil system instead of a criminal system. Rather than having the purpose of punishment, the focus is on rehabilitation.

There are other differences between adult court and juvenile court, including:

:-Most hearings are closed to the public in order to respect the privacy of the minor.

:-There is no right to request a jury trial.

:-There is no option to post bail to leave detention.

:-Probation officers and intake employees are considered judicial branch employees.