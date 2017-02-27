If your child is facing juvenile assault charges, you need a defense team that will be on their side to ensure they can go into adulthood with little to no blemishes that could put their school career and job prospects in danger. You want a juvenile assault attorney who can put your child in a position for success, and not on the road to a life of crime.
Juvenile Assault Law Firm In Salt Lake City
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment