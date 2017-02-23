Does Utah's Zion Curtain Law Prevent Underage Drinking

If you live or have visited any restaurant in Utah, zion curtains are almost unavoidable. State law requires 7-foot barriers to be placed around bars to prevent children from viewing the pouring and consumption of alcohol. Known commonly as “Zion Curtains”, the barriers have been a unique part of Utah culture for years. But are these barriers really preventing underage drinking in Salt Lake City? According to a recent study conducted by The Kids Count Data Center, a project funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the barriers have minimal to no effect.