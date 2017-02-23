Newsvine

Does Utah's Zion Curtain Law Prevent Underage Drinking

Thu Feb 23, 2017
If you live or have visited any restaurant in Utah, zion curtains are almost unavoidable. State law requires 7-foot barriers to be placed around bars to prevent children from viewing the pouring and consumption of alcohol. Known commonly as “Zion Curtains”, the barriers have been a unique part of Utah culture for years. But are these barriers really preventing underage drinking in Salt Lake City? According to a recent study conducted by The Kids Count Data Center, a project funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the barriers have minimal to no effect.

