Newsvine

utahcriminallawyer

utahcriminallawyer does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About SALT LAKE CITY CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY AND FORMER UTAH JUDGE PRO TEMPORE CATHERINE CLEVELAND Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2017

Role of an Experienced Salt Lake City Juvenile Defense Attorney

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by utahcriminallawyer View Original Article: saltlakecityjuveniledefenseattorney.blogspot.in
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:04 AM
Discuss:

Salt Lake City juvenile defense attorney in a juvenile defense shall be the juvenile’s voice to the court, representing the Expressed interests of the juvenile at each stage of the proceedings.the lawyer encompasses a responsibility to counsel the juvenile, suggest to the juvenile actions in step with the juvenile’s interest, and advise the juvenile on potential outcomes of various courses of action.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor