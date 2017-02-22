Newsvine

About SALT LAKE CITY CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY AND FORMER UTAH JUDGE PRO TEMPORE CATHERINE CLEVELAND Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2017

Juvenile Courts Provide an Alternative to District Courts

The Juvenile Court enjoys jurisdiction over minors under 18 years old who are accused of breaking the laws of the state,the Juvenile Court enjoys what is usually exclusive jurisdiction over minors accused of drunk driving, automobile homicide, fleeing an officer, joy riding, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.

