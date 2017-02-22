Newsvine

utahcriminallawyer

utahcriminallawyer does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About SALT LAKE CITY CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY AND FORMER UTAH JUDGE PRO TEMPORE CATHERINE CLEVELAND Articles: 0 Seeds: 16 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2017

Salt Lake City Retail Theft Attorney

Current Status: Quarantined (40)
Seeded by utahcriminallawyer View Original Article: utahcriminallawyer.com
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 3:59 AM
Discuss:

If you were caught shoplifting you may be ashamed or embarrassed and want to protect yourself and your reputation. I am experienced in handling cases efficiently and discreetly to protect the various interests of my clients. Contact a Salt Lake City retail theft attorney today to begin working towards a defense that will protect your rights and your future.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor